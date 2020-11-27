Helen Rose Horvath

Helen Rose Horvath, born in Salzburg, Austria on June 16, 1958 passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. A graduated of Rippowam High School and Katherine Gibbs School of Business. A lifelong resident of Stamford. She enjoyed her nightly movies, cooking and had a love for all animals. She never met a dog she didn't like or a dog that didn't like her. She was predeceased by her loving father Zolton Horvath. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Gabriel of Chesterfield, MO. Her loving mother, Margaret Horvath, twin brother Zolton and sibling's Joseph & Frank Horvath of Stamford, Sister Eva Sizensky, of Shelton. Nephews, Joseph & Christina (wife) Horvath, Joey and Aidan, Peter & Lisa (wife) Sizensky, Ella and Willa of Seymour, Stephen Sizensky, of Shelton. Nieces, Shannon Sizensky, (Wilmington, DE), Vicky & Jose (husband) Vega, Nicole and Isabella (Riverview, FL). A memorial service will be announce dead later next year.



