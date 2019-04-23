Helen Laskowski Rocco

Helen Rose Laskowski Rocco of Stamford, (formerly of Norwalk) passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Apr. 22, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Helen was born in Stamford, CT on October 4, 1960 to the late Joseph C. and Mary Fitzsimons Laskowski. Helen attended Saint Cecilia, Saint Gabriel and Stamford High Schools and continued her education at Stone School of Business in New Haven, CT. She worked in the accounting/bookkeeping departments at Pitney Bowes, Norelco, Palmer's Foods, and The Palace Theater in Stamford.

Helen had a special love and bond with animals and started a dog walking/sitting service in recent years.

Helen was a member for the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks #899. She enjoyed arts and crafts, tag sales and books. Helen's homemade chocolates she made for the holidays will surely be missed. She also loved gardening, creating beautiful floral arrangements from the home grown dahlias that were passed down to her from her father. Also to be missed will be her tomato sauce, zucchini bread and pesto from her garden tomatoes, zucchini and basil.

She is survived by her companion, Ricky Davis of Stamford, a brother Joseph Laskowski of Derby, sisters Mary Romanillo (Mary Eccles) and Patricia Laskowski of Norwalk, and sister Carol Laskowski (Kenny Kupan) of Fairfield, an aunt, Bridget Coleman of Duleek, Ireland. Also surviving her are her canine companions Jake and Dexter.

Calling hours will be on April 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at The Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford. A Mass of Christian burial to be held at The Church of Saint Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford at 10 a.m. on April 27, 2019. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen's memory to: PAWS, 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851 (www.pawsct.org), the Ferguson Library (www.fergusonlibrary.org), or one of the Elk's National Foundation Programs (www.elks.org). The family would also like to thank Constellation Health Services for their hospice care.