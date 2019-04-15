Helen (Eleni) Sotiropoulos

Helen (Eleni) Sotiropoulos, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, the 13th of April after a courageous battle with gastric cancer.

Born on July 26, 1947 in Kalamata Greece. She immigrated to the United States in 1970, and settled in Stamford, CT. Helen was a well-known hairstylist and salon owner for many years. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, and a respected member of the community.

Helen's smile was captivating and could light up any room. Her humor was well known by all. She loved good food and socializing, enjoyed dancing and celebrations. She was selfless, loving, and caring, and her family was everything to her.

She was predeceased by her parents Nikolaos Triantafilou and Vasiliki Tsangkaraki, and her son Mathaios Nafpliotis.

She is survived by her husband Vasilios Sotiropoulos, and her children, Nikolaos Nafpliotis, daughter-in-law Dimitra and grandchildren Mathew and Konstantina in Greece. Her daughters, Christina Nafpliotis of Stamford, CT, Andrea Kiliaris of Astoria NY, her son-in-law Nick and her grandchildren Eleni and Emanuel. Her son Vasilios Sotiropoulos of Stamford, CT. Helen is also survived by her two sisters in Greece and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Helen's family will be receiving the sympathy and condolences of friends and family on Wednesday, April 17th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Trisagion Service will take place at 7 p.m. with Fr. Evan Evangelidis officiating. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18th, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. The interment will immediately follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged and may be made in Helen's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary