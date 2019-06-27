Home

Helen C Syring, 95, nee Sokolowski, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, in Melbourne, FL after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Stamford on January 28,1924 to Stanley and Anna (Winski) Sokolowski/Kuznoff, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ramond Sokolowski and William Charles Kuznoff, and her beloved husband of 43 years, Frederick Syring, a WWII veteran. Helen graduated from Stamford High School in 1941 and worked as a secretary for Olin Corp, law firms and other businesses. She relocated to Florida and resided there until her death. Helen was a great organizer and talented crafter, seamstress and gardener who also enjoyed playing golf, swimming and other sports.
She is survived by her sisters, Frances Sokolowski Stelmach, Carol Ann (William) Berger and Jeanette Kuznoff Maceluch, and numerous nephews and nieces. Helen will be missed and remembered with love and prayers by her family members and friends.
Interment will be private. Please see https:afcfcare.com/obituaries/helen-c-syring.
Published in Stamford Advocate on June 30, 2019
