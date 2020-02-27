|
|
Helen T. Merole
Helen T. Merole, 101 years of age, a life long resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Fairfield, CT.
Helen was born on June 4th, 1918 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late John and Albina Bova. She is a graduate of Stamford High School.
Helen worked as a Mechanical Assembler for Otis Elevator for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed swimming and going to the beach. She was an avid NY Knickerbocker fan and loved to watch golf on the weekends.
Helen is survived by her children, Rose Marie (James) Pittignano and Dominick (Cheryl) Merole, her sister Stella Bova, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Helen is predeceased by her husband John and 6 siblings.
The Family wishes to thank the staff of Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center of Fairfield, CT for their years of caring for Helen.
Family and friends are invited to Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the in memory of Helen. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020