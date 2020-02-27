The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Merole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Merole


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. Merole Notice
Helen T. Merole
Helen T. Merole, 101 years of age, a life long resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Fairfield, CT.
Helen was born on June 4th, 1918 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late John and Albina Bova. She is a graduate of Stamford High School.
Helen worked as a Mechanical Assembler for Otis Elevator for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed swimming and going to the beach. She was an avid NY Knickerbocker fan and loved to watch golf on the weekends.
Helen is survived by her children, Rose Marie (James) Pittignano and Dominick (Cheryl) Merole, her sister Stella Bova, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Helen is predeceased by her husband John and 6 siblings.
The Family wishes to thank the staff of Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center of Fairfield, CT for their years of caring for Helen.
Family and friends are invited to Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the in memory of Helen. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -