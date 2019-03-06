The Advocate Notices
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church
325 Washington Blvd.
Stamford, CT
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
Helena Jablonski
Helena Jablonski, 97, a resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with her loving sister, Wladyslawa, and nephew John and family at her side.
Friends and family may offer their sympathy and condolences on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will follow mass at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place in Stamford.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you care to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 6, 2019
