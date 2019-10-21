|
|
Henry A. Hughes, Jr.
Henry A. Hughes, Jr. lost his battle with cancer peacefully with his loving daughter, Cheryl by his side on Saturday, October 19th.
Henry, also known as Hank to his friends and Sonny to family members, was born in Greenwich, CT on March 12, 1939.
He was predeceased by Gloria Hughes, his parents Henry A. Hughes and Margaret Reynolds Hughes and older sister Mary A. Perna.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in Amarillo, TX from 1956 to 1960 as an Air Traffic Policeman. He became an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Stamford in the 90's. In his professional life, he was in construction as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Hughes Olsen, son-in-law Brian Olsen, twin grandchildren, April and Brian Jr., as well as his sisters, Ita Hardiman, Margaret Tattar and Patricia Kershner, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a private man who enjoyed the simple things in life like having morning coffee and reading his newspaper at the beach, playing his numbers, spending time with his grandchildren every weekend and caring for his cockatiel bird, Herbie.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019