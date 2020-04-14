The Advocate Notices
Henry Stern Notice
Henry Stern
Henry Stern passed away in Wellington, Florida, on April 12, 2020. Born near Frankfurt, Germany to Sol and Paula Stern, Henry came to America with his parents and two sisters in the days before WWII. He grew up in Washington Heights, New York, and went to City College of New York where he studied food chemistry. After providing his skills to the US Army, Henry worked for several decades at Standard Brands where he pioneered such items as dry roasted peanuts, freeze dried coffee, and flavored gelatin. He married Sandra Strauss in 1965 and moved to Stamford, CT, where he had a second successful career in sales at Macy's. Henry was a gentle and generous man who was his happiest when surrounded by family. After his wife Sandra died in 2010, he stayed in Stamford for several years before relocating to Florida to be closer to his nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sister, Irene Krinsky, and survived by his sister, Lisa Chaikin and brothers-in-law, Seymour Krinsky and Ron Chaikin. He is also survived by nieces Linda Krinsky (Caryl Pripusich), Sharon Brown (Michael) and his nephew, Andrew Krinsky (Gina). Additionally, he left behind eight great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces and nephews. Henry will be missed. Funeral arrangements by Leo P. Gallagher & Son, Stamford, CT. Donations can be made to the Stamford JCC or to Temple Agudath Sholom, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020
