Herbert Hull
Herbert E. Hull
Herbert E. Hull, 94, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on December 14, 1925 to the late Herbert H. and Sarah Smith Hull.
Herbert was a retired cabinet maker and belonged to the Carpenter's Local Union #210. He was also a WWII veteran, having served in US Navy.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Sally Simonsen of Stamford, his loving grandson, Christopher Simonsen of Stamford and a sister, Mary LoRusso of Stamford, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Herbert was predeceased by his wife, Mary A. Pagliaro Hull, his sister, Catherine Viviano and his brother, Gene Hull.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.
The family requests that donations be made in Herbert's memory to a charity of one's choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Hull family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com





Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.
