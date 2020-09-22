Herbert Kohn

Herbert B. Kohn
January 30, 1924 - September 18, 2020.
Herb Kohn peacefully passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a long, happy and fulfilling life, at the age of 96. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Kay Kohn, for 64 years before she passed in 2010. Their loving marriage is survived by their son, Kevin Kohn and his wife Pamela, their daughter Kathy Murchison and her husband David, 4 grandchildren, Ben Murchison and his wife Bailey, Chris Murchison and his wife Christie, Shannon Mayer and her husband Ryan and Scott Kohn and 4 great-grandchildren, Roland and Ayla Mayer and James and Arthur Murchison.
Herb had been a resident of Stamford, CT for 65 years. He opened Komar Furniture on Main St., with his partner, Tom Martinez, in 1955 and they successfully ran the business for 40 years. Herb then went on to work for the City of Stamford for 20 years, finally retiring at the age of 91.
Herb was a veteran of World War 2, serving in the Air Force as a cryptographer.
Herb loved Stamford and was very active in the community. He devoted much time and energy to serving on many different Boards and Commissions. He was President of the K.T. Murphy P.T.A. He was a member of the Urban Renewal Commission. He served as a Police Commissioner. He was a member of the Zoning Board and the Board of Finance. He was the President of the Twilight League, a longtime Board member of the Old Timers Athletic Association and President and Chairman of the State Street Debating Society. Herb was also once named Stamford's Citizen of the Year.
Herb was very outgoing. He made friends easily and everywhere because of his positive attitude, quick wit and his innate ability to make people smile.
Herb loved his family, loved his friends, loved restaurants, sports and he loved Stamford and that love was surely returned to him by his family, friends and the City of Stamford.
To all who knew Herb - Keep Smiling
Due to current Covid restrictions, a 'Celebration of His Life' will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to:
State Street Debating Society
c/o Craig Johnson
14 Caldwell Terrace
Danbury, CT 06810
Baldwin County Humane Society
P.O. Box 206
Fairhope, Alabama 36523
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home.