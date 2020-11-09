1/1
Hermite Annozine
Hermite B. Annozine
Mrs. Hermite B. Annozine of Raleigh, NC, died peacefully in the home of her daughter, Danielle A. Cooperstein, and son in-law, Richard L. Cooperstein on her birthday, she was 84.
Mrs. Annozine was a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti and long-time resident of Stamford, Connecticut, where she was very active in her church and community. She is survived by her three daughters including Judith Annozine (Gavin Ross), and Martine F. Annozine, and her beloved grandson, Elliot Ross, step-grandkids, Rachel and Michael Cooperstein, her loyal grand-dog, Hammie, along with many loving friends and relatives in her large, extended family around the world.
Mrs. Annozine and her husband, Octavius, fled a brutal dictatorship in the 1960s, and emigrated to the United States, where they raised their family in Stamford, CT. One of her proudest achievements was becoming a U.S citizen in the early 1990s. Hermite was an excellent cook and avid gardener, who loved going to the Stamford Senior Center, and volunteering as a poll worker during elections. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed bowling, Yoga, Tai Chi, Karate, going on cruises, and playing slot machines at various casinos. She notes one of her greatest adventures was her trip to Jerusalem and Egypt with her daughter, Martine.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 9, 2020.
