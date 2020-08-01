Hon. Gerald M. Fox, Jr.
The Hon. Gerald M. Fox, Jr. (Jerry), age 76, of Stamford, passed away in his home on July 30, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1944 to Gerald M. Fox, Sr. and Janet E. Fox in West Orange, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Fox and four sons: Gerald M. Fox, III and his wife Kathleen, of Stamford; Michael D. Fox and his wife, Christine of Fairfield; Brendan F. Fox and his wife Ivette of Stamford; and Daniel P. Fox of Stamford. He is also survived by seven grandchildren who loved their "Poppop" dearly: Kaitlin, Michael Jr., Kelly, Sean, John, Brendan and Patrick.
Jerry was the oldest of seven children and is survived by his brother Kevin Fox and his wife Pat; sister Eileen Fox and Bob Tripi; sister Kathleen Fox Gwyer and her husband David; sister Mary Fox; brother John Fox and his wife Julie; brother Patrick Fox and his wife Susan; and his brother-in-law Richard Pagen and his wife Martha. He is also survived by his godparents, his uncle Dr. Brendan Fox and his aunt Maureen Fox Hallissey. Jerry had many cousins, nieces and nephews and was proud of their ancestry that goes back to the town of Miltown Malbay in County Clare, Ireland.
He was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., St. Michael's College in Vermont and the University of Connecticut Law School.
Jerry recently reached the milestone of celebrating 50 years of admission to the practice of law in Connecticut. For many years he was engaged in the private practice of law as a partner at Abate & Fox in Stamford. For the past twenty-five years he has continued his law practice as a partner at Fox & Fox, LLP with his son, Gerald. In 1982, he made one of his best career decisions when he hired his paralegal, Theresa Iorfino, for whom he was forever grateful.
From 1990 until 2014, Jerry had the honor of serving as the elected Probate Judge for the District of Stamford. During his 24 years as Judge, he presided over thousands of proceedings involving the people of Stamford. Judge Fox was a member of the Connecticut Probate Assembly and was also a member of the National College of Probate Judges.
He was a frequent lecturer to the Fairfield County Bar Association and the Connecticut Bar Association regarding real estate and probate law topics. Jerry loved the practice of law both as an attorney and as a judge. He was known for his kindness and empathy as he guided people through the difficult challenges they faced in their lives.
Jerry also contributed substantial time to civic endeavors. He was elected to the Stamford Board of Representatives and the Stamford Board of Finance. He was recognized as the State Street Debating Society Man of the Year and with his wife, Ginny, as Grand Marshall of Stamford's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Jerry's other service included: Board of Governors, Connecticut Board of Higher Education; Chairman, Stamford Charter Revision Commission; Member, Democratic State Central Committee; Board of Directors of Silver Source, (non-profit – assisting Stamford's elderly); Vitam, Inc., Board of Directors, (non-profit Adolescent Drug Rehabilitation Center); Board of Directors, St. John's Urban Development Corp., (non-profit housing); Board of Trustees, Stamford Police Pension Board; and he was pro-bono legal counsel for the formation of the Stamford Youth Soccer, Inc., the Stamford Youth Hockey, Inc. and Stamford Sailing Foundation, Inc., all non-profit organizations for the benefit of Stamford's children. Jerry was also a longtime parishioner at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and a past member of the Board of Directors at the Stamford Yacht Club.
Jerry loved Vermont, Cape Cod, Ireland, Yankee games and the camaraderie of weekend golf at Sterling Farms. Most of all, Jerry loved his family and they loved him. He was a dedicated and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Jerry and Ginny's life together was filled with many years of love, laughter and unwavering support towards each other. Together, they enjoyed attending their grandchildren's dances, theater and games, as well as taking them on many trips to the diner.
Due to covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Silversource, Inc., 2009 Summer Street, 3rd Floor, Stamford, CT 06905; the Bennett Cancer Center c/o Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd., Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902; and Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.
