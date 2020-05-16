Horst Franz Babinec
06/19/1937 - 05/10/2020On Sunday, May 10th 2020 Horst Franz Babinec, loving friend and brother passed away at the age of 82 in his home. Horst was a longtime resident of Stamford, born on June 19, 1937 in Austria, he was the son of the late Franz and Rosina (Vas) Babinec. He was preceded by his wife Karen (Parsons) Babinec this past February. He is survived by his brother Franz Babinec, sister-in-law Helga and many nieces and nephews of Austria.
Horst was a true gentleman, kind, gentle and had an infectious smile. For most of his life, Horst worked for Pray Porsche in Greenwich, where he was known as the "Guru" of Pray Porsche and was well respected and admired by many. He was an avid dancer and would spend many nights ballroom or disco dancing with his wife Karen up until his stroke in 2009. We can only dream that Horst is listening to his favorite music and dancing once again. Horst was loved by many dear friends. He is and will be deeply missed.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, there will be a memorial service at a later date. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.