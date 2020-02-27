|
Howard William Truss
Howard William Truss, a longtime resident of Riverside and Old Greenwich, CT, peacefully passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and his daughter Sarah. He leaves three daughters: Helen (and Ed) Kweskin of Rowayton, CT; Fran (and Dennis) Bresnan of Westport, CT; and Dianna (and Joe) Santora of Norwalk, CT. He also leaves six grandchildren: Abigail and Adam; Spencer and Kelsey; Ryan and Lauren; as well as five great-grandchildren: Sylvia, Simon, Augie, Chase, and Bailey.
Born in Reading, England, in 1924, Howard served in Great Britain's Fleet Air Arm as a navigator. After World War II he attended the University of London, where he played rugby and earned a degree in civil engineering. During the early years of his career he moved his family to South America, where he set up telecommunications systems for the Colombian and Venezuelan governments. In 1961 he moved to the United States to work with International Telephone and Telegraph, where he rose to become one of the youngest vice-presidents in its history. He served under legendary CEO Harold Geneen, who held Howard in the highest esteem for his engineering, business, and administrative talents.
Recognized for his acute intelligence, encyclopedic knowledge, and voracious reading habits, Howard was also a scratch golfer, skilful craftsman, and avid gardener. He enjoyed his bridge games, right up until the last week of his life.
A memorial service for Howard will be held Saturday, February 29th beginning at 3 p.m. with words of remembrance shared at 3:30 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard Truss's name may be made to the Cos Cob Library, Cos Cob, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020