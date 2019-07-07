Hubert Lewis

Hubert Lewis was born to William and Alma Mary Lewis of Demopolis, Alabama on February 8, 1938.

Hubert moved to Greenwich, Connecticut as a young man, where he met his life companion, Carmella Margarita Ann Mancuso, of over 38 years. He worked for Anchor Motor Freights as a truck driver for most of his life.

Hubert passed away at Maplewood at Strawberry Hill Dementia Care in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 27, 2019. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma Mary Lewis, and sister Virginia Lewis. He is survived by his lifetime companion, Carmella; four daughters: Lula Sanders of Livingston, Alabama, Brenda Lewis of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Janice McNeil (Thomas) of Paterson, New Jersey, Kim Lewis Lee of Greenwich, Connecticut and Joseph Mancuso-Lewis of Stamford, Connecticut; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister, Mary Lee Bryant of Greenwich, Connecti-cut and brother, Frank Lewis (Cynthia) of Bridgeport, Connecticut and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family of Hubert Lewis appreciates and gratefully acknowledges your comforting words, prayers and every kindness. May God bless you and keep you always in His Care.

A service in his memory will be held at Salvation Army Church, 198 Selleck Street, Stamford, CT on Tuesday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 8, 2019