Hyman Mark Schacht

Hyman Mark Schacht, 68, departed this life on March 29, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Schacht. Hyman was born in the Bronx, NY on May 22, 1950 to Rebecca (Teller) Schacht and the late Myron Schacht.

Hyman attended Stamford high school and was part of the graduating class of 1968. After high school he enlisted in the military, serving his country honorably as a member of the United States Coast Guard in the Vietnam era. He also proudly served on the Stamford police force for 30 years. In 1983, Hyman met his wife Catherine and they were married shortly thereafter.

Besides his mother, Hyman is survived by his children, Christopher (Ellen) Schacht, and Stacey (James) Higgins as well as his beloved grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Jacob and Ryder Schacht and Michael Higgins. He also leaves behind his two brothers, Barry (Kathy) Schacht and Randy (Beth) Schacht. A graveside service followed by interment will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1 - 5 p.m. at the home of Barry and Kathy Schacht, 4 Davenport Place, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Schacht family to be put towards funeral expenses. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with Hyman's final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary