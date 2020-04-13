The Advocate Notices
Hyunsoo (David) Kim, age 62, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life on April 2, 2020. Dave was born in Seoul, South Korea to the late Wook and Hyunsook Suh Kim. He graduated from John Bowne High School in Queens, NY and was an independent carpenter/tradesman. He also was a professional tennis instructor and an apprentice antique restorer. Dave enjoyed building and racing radio control cars and aircraft, photography, dining out and furniture refinishing. He was always willing to lend a hand and was very generous with family and friends. He loved cats, especially his longtime pet, TJ. Dave's memory will be lovingly remembered by his brother, William, of Stamford; and his aunt and uncle, Kay and Fred Schuhmacher, of Blaine, WA. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by an aunt and uncle, Susan and Lars Thorin, or Moraga, CA. All services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020
