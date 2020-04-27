|
Ida M. Kavanah
Ida M. Kavanah, 79, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at Stamford Hospital. She was born on December 2, 1940 in Stamford to the late Albert and Josephine Dorta.
Ida worked as a waitress at the Sitting Room Restaurant in Stamford for many years as well as many other jobs, most important to Ida was her job as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother -- her family was her life!! Ida was a Christian who Loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was a true example of what it means to be a Christian!!! Ida laid down her life always putting others before herself!! Ida loved her times of worship, praying and reading her bible!! Ida loved the outdoors, gardening and just being outside to enjoy God's creation!!! Ida loved to cook and was always looking for a new recipe!!! Ida was a fighter till the end she was strong, funny, Life of the party and if she had to, she would tell you off in a minute!!! Ida's heart was just too big for this world!!! Ida was also a resident at Long Ridge Nursing Home where she was beloved by many.
The Kavanah family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers throughout the years.
She is survived by her loving children, Benjamin Kavanah of Stamford, CT, Mark R. Kavanah and wife Kathy of W. Haven, CT and Donna Kavanah Gajewski and husband Rich of NC, as well as six grandchildren Tanya Torello, Joseph Michie, Justine Kavanah, Stephen Kavanah, Luke Kavanah and Jeremiah Kavanah, as well as to be so blessed her six great-grandchildren Danny, Deseree, Bianca, Jaylynn, Antonio and Arianna and her daughter-in-law Doreen Kavanah, as well as many extended family and friends.
Besides her parents, Ida was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Kavanah.
Funeral and Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Kavanah family with the arrangements.
