|
|
Ida Lichtzer
February 2, 1928 - April 14, 2020
Ida "Sarah" Lichtzer, a Stamford resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in The Village at Waveny, New Canaan, Connecticut. She was 92 years old.
Sarah was born on February 2, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Max and Rose Rosen. Sarah enjoyed going to NYC with her sisters and spending the day on the Diamond Exchange. On February 10, 1951, in a snowstorm, Sarah married her "perfect gentleman", Hy Lichtzer. They were married for 51 wonderful years. They chose Stamford, Connecticut as their home to raise their beautiful daughters. Sarah was a member of Temple Beth El's Sisterhood, a Girl Scout Leader, and taught art at Springdale School's after-school program in the 1960's. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and cooking for her family.
In 1989, after Hy retired, they moved to Boynton Beach, Florida. Sarah and Hy enjoyed traveling to Elderhostel Senior Trips by themselves or with their friends' "clique". Sarah filled her time taking ceramic classes, painting clowns, and playing canasta. In recent years, she enjoyed passing the time coloring.
Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Hyman Lichtzer; her son, Keith Arthur Lichtzer; and her sisters, Dorothy Rosen and Jeannette Ambrosino.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Lichtzer and Judith Lichtzer, both of Stamford; her granddaughter, Erica Blumrosen; as well as her grandchildren from her heart, Jami Birnbaum, Elyssa Walker (John) and her great grandchildren, Alex and Rylie Walker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Sarah's caregiver, Susan Perreca, who has been her very good friend for the past five years. We would also like to thank the staff at The Village at Waveny and their Adult Day Program for treating Sarah with the kindness and dignity that she deserved.
A burial will be held in Boynton Beach, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when we are once again allowed to gather and celebrate her life.
If you would like to make a donation in Sarah's name, the family asks that you give to The Waveny Employee Fund, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan, CT 06840.
Arrangements were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave. Stamford, CT 06902, (203)359-9999
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020