Ina Shaw Mirviss, 93, died peacefully from covid-19 on April 16, 2020 in Stamford, CT. Ina was a beloved teacher who taught chemistry to generations of Stamford's high school students. Born in 1926 in New York City, Ina grew up in the Bronx. She graduated from Hunter College in 1947 and went to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, earning her M.S. in biochemistry. There, she met her partner in science and in life, Stanley Mirviss, a Ph.D student in organic chemistry. In 1949, Ina and Stan graduated, married, and moved to NJ, where she worked as a researcher at E.I. Squibb before leaving to raise a family. After moving to Stamford in 1964, she taught chemistry at Rippowam H.S. in 1970-71 and Westhill H.S. in 1971-97, helping to open Westhill's chemistry department. She worked with the American Chemical Society to develop a new chemistry curriculum, was honored as Connecticut teacher of the year, and received a Presidential teaching award. Her soulmate Stan passed away last year after 69 years of marriage. Ina is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020