Ingeborg G. Browning, a longtime resident of Darien, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stamford Hospital, Stamford. Born on April 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Toni Färber.

Ingeborg graduated from Stamford High School and Katherine Gibbs School. She worked as an Executive Secretary for International Salt Co. in New Canaan and later for Peabody Engineering in Stamford. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She was very active and enjoyed tennis, yoga, bird watching, gardening, days at the beach and volunteered at the Stamford Soup Kitchen.

She is survived by her four children, Thomas J. Browning, II of Manchester, CT; Brett Charles Browning of Darien; Christian Land Browning also of Darien; and Alyson Faith Tittman of Greenwood Village, CO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Paige Elyce Tittman, Jade Lait Tittman, Axel Elijah Tittman, Aja Love Tittman all of Greenwood Village, CO; Faith E. Browning, Autumn L. Browning, Laken N. Browning all of Beckley, WVA; Dorothy Elizabeth Browning and Charlie Virgil Browning of Darien. She was predeceased by her former husband, Thomas J. Browning.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Road, Stamford on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford.

Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06902.