The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
132 Glenbrook Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingeborgt Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingeborgt G. Browning

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ingeborgt G. Browning Notice
Ingeborg G. Browning
Ingeborg G. Browning, a longtime resident of Darien, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stamford Hospital, Stamford. Born on April 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Toni Färber.
Ingeborg graduated from Stamford High School and Katherine Gibbs School. She worked as an Executive Secretary for International Salt Co. in New Canaan and later for Peabody Engineering in Stamford. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She was very active and enjoyed tennis, yoga, bird watching, gardening, days at the beach and volunteered at the Stamford Soup Kitchen.
She is survived by her four children, Thomas J. Browning, II of Manchester, CT; Brett Charles Browning of Darien; Christian Land Browning also of Darien; and Alyson Faith Tittman of Greenwood Village, CO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Paige Elyce Tittman, Jade Lait Tittman, Axel Elijah Tittman, Aja Love Tittman all of Greenwood Village, CO; Faith E. Browning, Autumn L. Browning, Laken N. Browning all of Beckley, WVA; Dorothy Elizabeth Browning and Charlie Virgil Browning of Darien. She was predeceased by her former husband, Thomas J. Browning.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Road, Stamford on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford.
Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now