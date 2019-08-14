|
Ingrid M. Saller
Ingrid M. Saller (nee Wangdahl), age 94, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home with her four children at her side. She was the beloved wife of 53 years of the late Erik Saller. Born in Lidköping, Sweden, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Selma Andersson Wangdahl. She and Erik immigrated to the USA in 1947, initially settling in Charleston, WV. Ultimately they became longtime residents of Stamford and in retirement, moved to Guilford and Old Lyme before Ingrid moved to Wallingford, then Trumbull. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Ingrid was an accomplished cook, generous hostess and amazing seamstress, making many of her own and her children's clothes. She read voraciously and loved playing Bridge. She volunteered driving cancer patients to appointments. She and Erik travelled extensively especially in their later years. One of her proudest achievements was becoming an American citizen. She avidly followed politics and diligently exercised her right to vote. Survivors include four loving children, Ann Saller and her husband Joseph Paulick III of Venice, FL, Inger Harrington and her husband Lloyd of Punta Gorda, FL, Sven Saller and his wife Jean of Trumbull and Jeffrey Saller and his wife Roseann of Milford, six grandchildren, Kristin Schoenstein and her husband Fred, Kaye Dealy and her husband Dan, David Harrington and his wife Elinor, Steven Harrington and his wife Alicia, Kaila Saller and Erik Saller as well as four great-granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Randi Young and two brothers. All funeral services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at 110 East 42nd St.,16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or through their website, www.alzinfo.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019