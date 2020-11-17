Irena Kula
Jan 12 1926 - Nov 7 2020. Irena Kula passed away peacefully in the presence of family just two months shy of her 95th birthday. She was born on January 12th, 1926 in Poland to Aniela (Ziemba) and Piotr Blonski and grew up alongside her younger brother Thaddeus Blonski (deceased).
After graduating with a Masters in Accounting, Irena rose to the position of CFO/Director of Finance in a manufacturing company that produced enamel cookware and retired after a fruitful, 35-year career. Irena's most important job, however, involved raising her two children, Barbara and Zbigniew (deceased), alongside her late husband Tadeusz Kula.
The second act of her life began when she moved to Stamford, where she would reside for the next 38 years of her life. Irena was surrounded by friends and engrossed in community activities, most notably singing in the church choir. Irena possessed an incredible ability to engage and unite friends. She nurtured many friendships across continents over multiple decades. Whenever she found herself surrounded by company, which was often, she brought warmth, style, elegance and the ability to discuss any topic with humility and grace. Irena was a lifelong student who loved music, languages, art and politics and never skipped the crossword puzzle.
She was known for a kind heart with an inclination to help others and always had extra settings at her holiday gatherings. Irena was an incredible cook who had a penchant for turning simple ingredients into masterful dishes. She will be dearly missed by multiple generations of adoring friends and family members.
Irena is survived by her daughter (Barbara Babula) and grandson (Luke Kula), as well as many members of her extended family both in the U.S. and in Poland.
A socially-distanced Memorial Mass will be held in her honor on Monday, November 23rd at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at 10 a.m. with private interment to follow.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories at https://www.bosakfuneralhome.com/
