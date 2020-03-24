|
|
Irene Sotire Caputo
Irene Sotire Caputo, born March 2, 1934, died March 18, 2020, age 86. Irene was the daughter of William and Frances Sotire, who immigrated from Mitilini, Greece in 1928. They settled in Stamford, CT, where Irene was born and raised. She was educated at Stamford High, where she met her high school sweetheart, Antonio Caputo. They courted for several years and married in 1957. She was a homemaker until she returned to the workforce in 1967. She was happiest working for the Ferguson Library. Books were always near and dear to her heart. After retirement in 1993, Tony and Irene trekked south and settled in Clearwater, FL. She enjoyed carefree days with Tony and friends at On Top of the World.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tony, her 3 children, Michele, Anthony and Carolyn, Carolyn's husband Lou Saracco, and her grandson Nicholas Saracco. Also by her sister, Mary Zis of Wesford, MA, her sister-in-law, Rose Caputo, her brother-in-law Richard Del Vecchio, both of Stamford, CT and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please volunteer and/or donate to your local library.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 28, 2020