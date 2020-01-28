|
Irene Francis Interlandi
Irene Francis Interlandi died peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving husband Joseph, her beloved family, and her caregiver. Born Irene Francis Zurkowski on January 29, 1928 she was the daughter of William and Alexandra Zurkowski, and was one of eight children.
Irene and Joseph married February 3,1951 and were partners in love and best friends throughout the rest of her life. Irene was a gentle and graceful woman with a warm sense of humanity and a caring soul. She often volunteered for charity service. Her loving spirit stretched out like a warm blanket to cover her entire family and friends. Besides love for her family she enjoyed swimming, dancing, ice skating, traveling, and roller skating.
She is survived by her husband Joseph, her sons and daughters, Joseph Jr., Carol, Donna Manges, Michael and his wife Jill, Paul and his wife Emily. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Shannon Manges, Emily Kowalski and her husband Matt, Laura, Nicole, Lisa Caldari and her husband Nicolae and Jaclyn. As well as four great-grandchildren Lukas Kowalski, Lottie Caldari, Oliver Caldari, and Jackson Kowalski. Irene will be missed by her many friends as well, particularly her long-time caregiver and friend, Christina.
Family will receive relatives and friends at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave, in Stamford, on Thursday morning, January 30th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 am at St Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd. in Stamford. She will be laid to rest at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rock Rimmon Rd. in Stamford after her funeral mass.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 29, 2020