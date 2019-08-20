|
|
Irene Koczeniak
Irene Koczeniak, beloved wife of the late Joseph Koczeniak, went to Heaven, as she always described it, on August 18, 2019, in her 99th year. A lifelong Stamford resident, Irene was one of six daughters born to the late Anthony and Frances (Romski) Serafin.
Irene is survived by her children; Joan Hume-Cohen (Marvin), Joseph S. Koczeniak, Jr. (Tina), and Patricia Heinzer (Mike); her eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Serafin Hume Craig (Lathrop), Benjamin Hume, Ethan Hume, Dawn Hadden (Mike), Christian Koczeniak, Mikey Koczeniak, Elizabeth Hallstrom (Chris), Michael Heinzer and Kathryn Costa (Allan); seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Julia Craig, Ruth, Irene, Matthew and Luke Tvrdy, and Eleanor and Beaumont Hume; sisters, Adele Gill and Matilda Jaworski, and many nieces and nephews whom she always enjoyed seeing. Irene always talked about being related to so many people in Stamford. Mostly because she considered everyone she met as family. The many stories Grandma Irene told about her time growing up in Stamford, and the escapades throughout her life, will keep her memory alive for generations to come.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Michael Koczeniak, her great-granddaughter; Brianna Bennett, and her sisters, Julie Baran, Genevieve Piorkowski, and Eleanor Rotkewicz.
Irene, a true Stamford native, was proud of her city and all the changes she saw over the years - from dirt roads to the towering buildings that exist today. She graduated from Stamford High School with the class of 1938 and Shorts Business School with the class of 1939. She was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, and a member of the Holy Name Rosary Society, and proud of her lifelong membership in the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes. She enjoyed attending the Stamford Old Timers Annual Dinners in Stamford and Greenwich, and was the first woman ever to attend. When the Old Timer's learned that she sold ads for their program book when her husband Joe was too ill to do it, they broke with tradition and invited her to their annual dinner, which she continued to attend until this past year. Like all good athletes in that fine organization, no matter the hardship she faced - she kept the ball in play! In her late 80's, she went to work at Lord & Taylor where she enjoyed working in the men's department where she could talk with customers about her love of New York Yankees baseball.
The family is grateful to all of Irene's neighbors on Hirsch Road for the kindness shown to Irene. Over the years they kept her involved in the neighborhood by stopping by to say hello, and would lend a helping hand when needed by shoveling her walkway and mowing her grass. She loved her neighborhood and looked forward watching the kids come to the door on Halloween with joy. She will be missed by so many.
The family will receive family and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 on Sunday, August 25th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902 on August 26th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT 06820. Donations may be made in her name sent to Holy Name of Jesus Church Restoration Fund, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902.
The family has entrusted Irene's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019