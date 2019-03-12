Irene Laburta Thompson

Irene Laburta Thompson, age 89, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away on Sunday, March 3. Irene was born on July 26, 1929 to Rollin and Marguerite (Temple) Thompson.

Irene worked as an Assembler for Clairol until 1988 and spent her retired years at Elanor Roosevelt Apartments in Springdale. There she enjoyed sharing her days with dear friends. She enjoyed cycling, bowling and travel in her earlier years, and more recently, as a classic movie buff. More than anything, Irene cherished time spent with her extended family, especially during the holidays.

Irene is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and six siblings, Walter Thompson, Marion Annuzzi, Helen Cammarota, Jean Iannuzzi, Alice Thompson and Rollin Thompson Jr. and by her fiance Frank Marro.

A private service will be held March 15.

A very heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of The Villa at Stamford, who gave Irene love, comfort, strength and courage in her final days. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary