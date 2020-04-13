The Advocate Notices
Irene Parkes


1932 - 2020
Irene Parkes Notice
Irene L. Parkes
Irene L Parkes, 88, was born September 23, 1932 in Stamford, CT. She passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 with family by her side. She was daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Goldkopf.
Irene is survived by her children, Alfred Anderson and his wife, Cheryl of Stamford, CT; Paula Cogliano and her husband Peter of Stamford, CT; by her grandchildren: Amber Boyd and her husband Allen Boyd, Daniel Anderson, Melissa Anderson, Gina-Marie Cogliano, Christine Cogliano and Anthony Cogliano, and Nikki Anderson: her foster daughters Maria Zaborowski, Doreen Bouchard and Therese Bouchard of Bridgeport, CT; and by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold F. Parkes, a son, Raymond Anderson; and her siblings, Margret, Alice, Catherine, and Edward.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Irene, please consider making a donation to the: St. Jude Children's Research, https://www.stjude.org/ .
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on our website or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020
