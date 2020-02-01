|
Irene Thayer Petrucci
Irene Petrucci passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, one week following her 97th birthday, with her daughter, Donna, by her side. She was born on December 9, 1922 in New Rochelle, New York, the daughter of Louis E. Thayer and Esther Apelgren Thayer.
Irene moved to Stamford, Connecticut when she was a young girl and graduated Stamford High School in 1940. After high school, she went to work for Biggs, a subsidiary of Hamilton Watch Company, in Stamford, where she learned jewelry making. In 1948, she married Philip Petrucci who passed away in 2004 after 56 years of marriage.
In 1964, she moved from Stamford to Bayside, New York and then in 1973 moved to Ludington, Michigan until 1982, when she returned to Stamford, Connecticut. Soon after, she opened a jewelry store with her husband, Plaza Jewelers, on High Ridge Road in Stamford.
In 2016, she moved to Bloomington, Indiana with her daughter, Donna D'Angelo and her husband, Enrico D'Angelo.
Irene was a gifted artist of oil painting and pastel drawing and studied art at Silvermine School in New Canaan.
Irene was predeceased by her five siblings, Vera Little, Walter Thayer, Jean Mitchell, Shirley Zwart and June La Chance, and also one precious son, Ronald James Petrucci, in 2004. Her surviving children are Philip Petrucci in Bronx, New York, Donna D'Angelo in Bloomington, Indiana and Pastor Barry Petrucci in Portage, Michigan. She has five grandchildren, Nicole De Salle, Edward De Salle, Heather Petrucci, Michael Petrucci and Briana Breuer and three great-grandchildren, Henry De Salle, Kevin De Salle and Mathew De Salle.
A private service of family and close friends and a Celebration of Irene's Life will be held in the spring in Stamford, Connecticut to honor this amazing woman, who is so cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 2, 2020