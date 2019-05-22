Irma Geher

Irma Geher passed into God's hands on Nov. 16, 2018. Born Dec. 10, 1929, in New York City, Irma was the daughter of Max and Fanny (Wechsler) Brodsky. Irma graduated from Central High School of Needle Trades and the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in fashion design. She then worked as a children's clothing designer. In 1950, Irma married the late Edwin Geher, also of NYC. During their 65 years of married life, they lived in New York, Tucson, and St. Louis, finally settling in Stamford in 1966. During her life, Irma spent a lot of time volunteering, especially at the Smith House and the Stamford Historical Society. Her talent and love of dolls led to her reputation as a "renowned" costumer and designer of clothing for antique dolls. She was a longtime member of Tuesday's Child and the Queen Anne Doll clubs. Irma will be remembered by her sister, Anna Simon, daughter Denise (Melsenti) Wilson and husband Stephen of Shelton, son Wayne Geher and wife Maureen of Concord, New Hampshire, daughter Lisa McQuade and husband Kerry of San Diego, grandchildren Max (Kristyn), Luke, Benjamin, Joshua, Brandon, Shannon, Rachel (Justin), and Aaron and great-grandchildren Joseph, Anthony, Natalie, and Dominic. Irma also leaves several nieces and nephews, lifelong friend Muriel Neal, as well as the dear friends with whom she shared happy times in their love of dolls and each other and her wonderful neighbors in Hampton Woods, including her "twinnies" Jed and Alex. Since 2017, Irma lived at Benchmark at Split Rock in Shelton. The family would like to thank the staffs at Benchmark, Shelton Lakes, and St. Vincent's Medical Center for the care they extended to Irma. Donations may be made to , the Shriners, or the Humane Society. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service and reception on June 1 at 11:00 at Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, Shelton. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 22, 2019