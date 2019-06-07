|
Irma B. Pesak
Irma B. Pesak, age 98, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, where she had lived for the last eleven years.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, Irma is predeceased by her husband, James T. Pesak, her son, James L. Pesak, and sister, Angela B. LaMorte. She is survived by daughter-in-law Rosi Pesak and grandchildren Tracy and Timothy Pesak of Grosshabersdorf, Germany; daughter Kimberly McClosky and grandson Alex Scarfo, of Texas; and nieces Lisa Eastright, of Lewes, Delaware, Nancy Tillson, of Westport, Connecticut, and Tina LaMorte of Wethersfield, CT, as well as several great (and great-great) nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Autumn Lake, Constellation Hospice and the members of Christ Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will be held June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in East Norwalk. A full obituary is available at www.magnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 7, 2019