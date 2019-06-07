The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
East Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Pesak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Pesak

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irma Pesak Notice
Irma B. Pesak
Irma B. Pesak, age 98, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, where she had lived for the last eleven years.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, Irma is predeceased by her husband, James T. Pesak, her son, James L. Pesak, and sister, Angela B. LaMorte. She is survived by daughter-in-law Rosi Pesak and grandchildren Tracy and Timothy Pesak of Grosshabersdorf, Germany; daughter Kimberly McClosky and grandson Alex Scarfo, of Texas; and nieces Lisa Eastright, of Lewes, Delaware, Nancy Tillson, of Westport, Connecticut, and Tina LaMorte of Wethersfield, CT, as well as several great (and great-great) nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Autumn Lake, Constellation Hospice and the members of Christ Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will be held June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in East Norwalk. A full obituary is available at www.magnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now