Irmgard Beuchert
Irmgard Beuchert, 90, a resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 31, 2020. Irmgard was born on October 9, 1929, in Grosshebach, Germany, daughter of the late Alois and Teresa Hoffmann Pfister.
Irmgard received a degree in nursing from the University of Heidelberg and used her training as a pediatric nurse. In 1950, she left Germany for the United States and began work as a nanny for twins in NYC. It was in NYC that she met her husband Gerhard, and after marrying in 1955, settled in Bronx, NY. Irmgard worked in various catering halls in the Bronx and NYC while raising 2 children. In 1977, she began a career in banking with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. first in the Foreign Exchange Group and later in the newly formed Electronic Funds Transfer Group where she rose to the level of Vice President retiring in 1992 .Irmgard and Gerhard retired to Palmyra, VA where lots of gardening, new friends and various trips filled their days. Visits and volunteering to Our Lady of Peace home was always on the calendar. Moving to Stamford in 2010 to be closer to family, and especially her grandchildren, she bragged to everyone nearby about her 2 college swimmer granddaughters and everyone at the rink knew that her grandson was the goalie.
Irmgard is survived by her loving children, son, Jeffrey Beuchert and his wife Angela of Salisbury Mills, NY, daughter, Stephanie Osterhus and her husband Ned of Stamford. She is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren, Emily, Claudia, and Eric.
Besides her parents Irmgard is predeceased by her beloved husband Gerhard Beuchert.
Services will be privately held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Irmgard to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
