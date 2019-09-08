|
Isabel Apicella
Isabel Apicella of Stamford,CT passed away on September 2, 2019. She was born in Stamford on October 25, 1925 to Mary and Ralph Campana. She attended Stamford High School.
Isabel was predeceased by her husband Salvatore Apicella. She is survived by her children Alison and David Apicella of Stamford, Barbara McDonald of Westport and by her grandchildren Sarah and Will McDonald of Wesport and Ben Apicella of New Canaan. She is also survived by her siblings Gloria and Danny as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, September 11 at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford. Burial at Fairfield Memorial Park will follow.
The family would like to thank the staff of Jewish Senior Services for all their car and help. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 9, 2019