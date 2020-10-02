1/1
Isabel Conover
Isabel T. Conover
Isabel Toner Conover, a longtime resident of Stamford and Darien, CT, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Stamford, CT. Born December 11, 1934 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late George Letham and Mary (Sterling) McIver.
Isabel was a multi talented individual. She was an accomplished dancer at a young age. She grew to be equally skilled at carpentry as designing and crafting clothing, drapes and upholstery. She loved to sail, play bridge, tennis and vacation in the Caribbean.
For many years, she served in leadership roles for the Dolphin Cove Homeowners Association.
She was the lead costumer for the Darien Summer Youth Theater in the 1970s and a synchronized swimming coach for the Darien YMCA Aquadebs, leading them to a National Championship competition.
She is survived by her children Scott and Carolyn Toner, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister, Ellen Nicholson, four stepchildren, spouse and their two children.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Harvey Conover (2003) and previously by her husband Eugene Toner (1980).
Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Assoc www.alz.org

Published in Stamford Advocate & Darien Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
