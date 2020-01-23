|
|
Isabella Rose Broder
Isabella Rose (Aulenti) Broder, 90, daughter of Giuseppe and Maria (Toscano) Aulenti of Stamford, CT and widow of Bernard J. Broder, Jr. died January 22 in Houlton, Maine where she resided since 1963.
Belle left school in the 8th grade to assist in supporting her family. She later returned to school and graduated from Houlton High School's adult education program in 1980. She worked for several of America's five & dime stores and cooked for the SAD 29 school lunch program. Belle was most proud, however, of her long and dedicated career as a culinary arts instructor at the Southern Aroostook Vocational Education Center where she impacted several generations of students. Maine's 129th Legislature honored her in 2019 for her years of dedicated service to Maine's children. Belle loved life. She loved to cook, bake, garden, sing, laugh and dance. Whether appearing as Mrs. Claus, the Easter Bunny, Bella-la-Bomba or a host of other characters, she was the life of the party.
She is survived by her children Bea Broder-Oldach (Rick), Bernard J. Broder, III, Barry Broder (Kathy), and Brenda Broder (Michael Hill). Grandchildren Elizabeth Broder-Oldach Stoltenberg (Tyler), Ben Oldach (Maureen), Ryan Broder (Elizabeth), Brittany Schroder (Marc) and Patrick Broder. Great-grandchildren Olivia Stockford and Alexandra Broder; a sister, Rosalyn Arena and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend Cathy Bither, and the Astle kids, David Astle, Anthony Astle, and Lisa Duff. Belle was considered an adopted mother and grandmother by many and a beloved friend by even more. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, John, Anthony, Michael, Vito, Dominick, Joseph and Angelo Aulenti; sisters Mary Cernier, Lily Avalone and Filomena Aulenti.
Friends may call from 12-1 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bowers Funeral Home in Houlton with a memorial service to follow with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, January 29, at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . To leave an online condolence, visit www.bowersfuneral.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 26, 2020