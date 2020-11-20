Isaiah Michael Carter

Isaiah Michael Carter was born on June 20, 1988 to Richard Edward Carter and Francine Sanabria in Stamford, CT. He entered eternal rest on November 14, 2020. Isaiah was a member of the House of God Outreach and Deliverance Ministries in Bridgeport, CT. He was educated in the Stamford Public School system and was a committed employee at Jiffy Lube in AZ. He was a skilled, self-taught artist who created tattoos and worked on automobiles. Isaiah and Samantha Carter were married on June 17, 2016. They shared three children who were his pride and joy. Isaiah dedicated all of his life and love to his family. In addition to his parents and wife, Isaiah leaves to cherish his memories: children, Gabriella Antiea Carter, Riley Kaden Carter and Jaxson Isaiah Martin Carter of AZ. Siblings: Jurrell Suttles Jr., Olajuwon, Jayden and Janasiah Sanabria, James Cook, Zachary, Benjamin and Joshua Carter. As well as a host of relatives and friends. A private memorial will be held in Isaiah's memory.



