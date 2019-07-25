Isebell S. Chamberlain

Isebell S. Chamberlain, 91, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully at her home on July 19, 2019. Isebell was born on August 24, 1927, in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Gustav and Elin Swenson.

Isebell's greatest love in life besides her family, was teaching. Across her career, Isebell taught business at Darien, Stamford, Rippowam and Westhill High Schools, as well as Merrill's Business School.

Isebell is survived by her loving children, daughter, Sally Chamberlain of Stamford, sons, Robert Chamberlain and his wife Laura of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Scott Chamberlain and his wife Rita of New Milford. Isebell is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Greg, Jill, Christopher, Lucas, Jessica, and Justin, along with many wonderful great-grandchildren. Isebell also leaves behind 2 dogs that loved her dearly, Wren and Belle.

Besides her parents, Isebell was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph Chamberlain (the BEST husband in the world!), her sisters Margaret and Lillian and a brother Roy.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Isebells' memory to Danbury Animal Welfare Society, where she adopted Wren.

For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com Published in Stamford Advocate on July 26, 2019