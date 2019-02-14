Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Fuente De Luz Funeral Home
Vega Baja
Ismael Otero "Tato," 68, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Born December 9, 1951 in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Anastacio and Abdona Otero of Puerto Rico. Ismael came to Stamford as a young man, and worked for Clairol Inc. in Stamford, CT for 34 years. In 2003 he retired to Puerto Rico with his wife Elisa where he enjoyed caring for his dogs Rey and Solita. He was known for his hard work, musical talent and generosity to all that he knew.
He is survived by his loving wife Maria Elisa Otero, his sister Amelia of Aguada, Puerto Rico, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Milton, Angel Luis, Israel and Randolf Otero.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Fuente De Luz Funeral Home in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 14, 2019
