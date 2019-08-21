|
Ivor George Lecky
Ivor George Lecky, 63, son of the late Lloyd H. Lecky went into eternal rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Stamford Hospital.
Ivor is survived by his mother, Gloria Lecky; loving wife, Magda Lecky; daughters: Jacinth, Bailey, and Stacy Ann Lecky; a son, Christopher Lecky; brothers: Victor, Anthony, Courtney, and Neville Lecky; sisters: Sonia, Delcia, Barbara and Juliet; five grand-children; and by many nieces and nephews, his in-laws, family and lots of friends.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, August 23rd from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., in Stamford, CT. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., in Stamford, CT. The interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Ave., in Darien, CT.
The family has entrusted Ivor's funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message you may visit the family guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019