J. Stanley Johnson
J. Stanley Johnson, 83, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Cumberland County, Virginia to Taylor and Lurlean Brown Johnson. He was predeceased by his wife Chrisella Word Johnson. He retired from Keith Blair, Inc. after many years of service. His memory will be cherished by two daughters, Crystal Johnson and Shelley Johnson; one son, Joseph Johnson, Jr., five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, James Johnson (Jeanette) and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:30 -1:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT, followed by a service of remembrance at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 14, 2020