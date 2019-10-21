The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More R. C. Church
374 Middlesex Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Entombment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
St.John Cemetery
223 Richards Avenue
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Capocci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Capocci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Capocci Notice
Jack Capocci
Jack Capocci, a resident of Darien since 1948, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born August 2, 1922 in Settefrati, Italy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Tamburro) Capocci. He was 97.
Jack worked for the Darien Board of Education as Head Custodian at Darien High School retiring in 1990. He enjoyed tending to his garden and each summer returning to his birthplace, Settefrati, Italy to enjoy the Festa di Caneto.
He was a member of the Settefratese Club in Stamford and the Piedmont Club in Darien.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph Capocci (Virginia) of Grove City, OH and Jack Capocci, Jr. (Cindy) of Weehawken, NJ, one daughter, Rosemary Capocci (Harvey Hoven) of Ponce Inlet, FL, and a son-in-law, Jerry Galbo of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jenny R. Capocci who passed away in August of 2003, a daughter Jeanne Galbo, and a sister, Theresa Tamburri.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post 53 Ambulance Service, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now