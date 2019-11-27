|
|
Jacqueline Joyce Bloch
On November 23, 2019 Jacqueline Joyce Bloch, loving wife and mother of three, peacefully passed away in Stamford at age 81.
Joyce was born in San Francisco, California on June 26, 1938 to Jack and Viola Rowson. She graduated from San Jose State University in 1960 with a B.A. in History. In that same year she married Michael Joyce. They lived in the San Francisco Bay Area until moving to Stamford, Connecticut in 1967. Together they had two children, Matthew (1966) and David (1967). They divorced in 1971.
In 1972 Joyce married Harry Bloch in Stamford Connecticut, and a year later their son Joshua (1973) was born. Joyce and Harry lived on Rockrimmon Road in Stamford where they raised their three children. They were married for 46 years until Harry's death in 2017.
Joyce worked as an administrative assistant for Stamford public schools for over 25 years. First at Northeast elementary, then Springdale elementary, and finally at the Stamford Board of Education. She retired in 2002.
Joyce was a gourmet cook whose annual holiday soup and dessert parties were eagerly anticipated every year. She was an avid tennis player who won numerous competitions in her youth, and a passionate football fan, who hated more teams than she loved. She is remembered for her generosity, humor, kindness and compassion.
She is survived by her married children, Matthew (Janet) Joyce, David (Lisa) Joyce, and Joshua (Andrea) Bloch, as well as by her five grandchildren: Rachel, Kyle, Sarah, Ronald and Kyla.
Her last wishes were to be cremated with a memorial service in spring 2020. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 28, 2019