James A. Boogaerts
1945 - 2020
James A. Boogaerts (know to his friends as Bogie), 75, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 in Venice, FL.
James was born on October 3, 1945 in Corvallis, OR to the late Margorie Johnson and James A. Boogaerts Sr. He spent his childhood in Shreveport, LA. Then he moved to Coco Beach, FL where he spent his younger adult years. In his mid-forties, he moved to Stamford, CT.
During his career as an electrician, he worked for NASA Kennedy Space Center in FL, The Hyatt Hotel in Stamford and Claxton Electric, FL before retiring.
Bogie enjoyed taking cruises with his wife Patti, playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with family (especially his grandchildren), friends and his fur babies. He was an avid New Orleans Saints and New York Mets fan.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Venneri-Boogaerts; his children (and grandchildren) David Boogaerts (Katlyn), Candace Harris (Savannah and Cheyenne), Shelby Jackson (TJ and Jackson) and Stephanie Lucia (Rocco, Valentina and Dominick); his brothers, Buddy and Paul and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister; Sandy and brother; Richard.
A memorial service will be held (date undetermined). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
American Lung Association Donation
Processing Center
PO Box 11039
Lewiston, ME 04243-9409

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 21, 2020.
