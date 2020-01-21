|
|
James A. Stramaglia Jr
James A. Stramaglia, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. James, Strut as he was known to his friends, was born on August 3, 1926 in Stamford, Connecticut. He was the son of the late James and Anne (Lacerenza) Stramaglia of Stamford. After graduating from high school at age 17, he was relentless and successful in seeking permission to join the military. Upon joining the Navy, he was sent to the Pacific Theater of operations where he served as a Sea Bee. He was stationed in the Philippines and finished his tour of duty in China. He returned home on the 4th of July, 1946, becoming an Insurance Agent and Land Appraiser. He represented many Stamford land owners to determine Fair Market Value in eminent domain condemnation hearings. He was successful in all of these cases in insuring his clients received just compensation in the taking of private property. Strut's knowledge of zoning and land use was unsurpassed. He also ran an insurance company, Underwriters Inc., retiring in 1988. After his retirement, he was a member, until his death, of the State Street Debating Society. He loved animals and spent many hours looking out his windows at the deer, raccoons, possums, birds, etc. that visited his yard. He was predeceased by his loving wife Lynne S. (Lafler) Stramaglia, his sister Gloria A. Vaccaro and her husband Daniel Vaccaro and Lynne and Strut's beloved pups.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 26, 2020