James Bailey
James P. Bailey
James Patrick Bailey, (Jim), age 73, of Stamford passed away at his home on August 1, 2020. Jim was born on August 26, 1946 to Jennie and James Bailey of Stamford, CT. Jim is survived by his wife Marta, daughter Jenna, son James, daughter-in-law Allison and grandsons Martin and Griffin.
Jim was the oldest of five children and is survived by his sister Marilyn Austin and her husband Jack, brother Robert and his wife Nancy and sister, Susan Battinelli and her husband Carl, sister-in-law Barbara Neuhaus and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother John. Jim attended Stamford Schools, JM Wright Technical School and graduated from Norwalk State Technical College with a degree in Fire Technology. Jim served in the Coast Guard Reserves.
Jim was a Cove boy through and through, having been brought up in the Cove and lived there until his death. He spent many hours as a child at the Cove, fishing and then later in life walking with his walking buddies. Jim was a member of the Cove Neighborhood Association. Early in his career Jim read meters at HELCO and worked as a machinist at Bunker Ramo, Automation Engineering and Electromechanical Labs where he said he made anything but money. Jim left the machine tool industry and joined the Stamford Fire Department where he proudly worked for 29 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. Jim was a man of many interests. He was a member of the Ponus Yacht Club and had a special love for his doo-wop and oldies music. Jim always had at least three dogs nearby but his favorite will always be Peanut.
Jim was a dedicated and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a quiet man and highly regarded by all who knew him. Before his illness, Jim and Marta loved to go to the casino to see music shows and enjoy the company of their dear friends. Over the last few years, Jim's life changed but he still knew his music and could still make us laugh. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Jim's life with masks and social distancing will be held at Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral procession will follow to St. Mary's Putnam Cemetery, where an entombment will be held at the St. Joseph's Mausoleum.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Cove Neighborhood Association, PO Box 4434, Stamford, CT 06907; the Stamford History Center, 1508 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903; Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 06903 or Ferguson Library, 96 Grove Street, Stamford, CT 06901.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
August 3, 2020
John Donch Sr
Coworker
