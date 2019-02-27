|
|
James C. Bray
James C. Bray, 65 of Accokeek, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Stamford, CT. He is survived by his wife Katrina, three children, one grandchild, two sisters, two brothers and host of other family and friends. Family and friends will unite on Friday, March 1, 2019 for visitation: 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m, Service: 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD.
Published in StamfordAdvocate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019