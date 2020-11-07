James C. O'Malley
James C. O'Malley, age 88, of Darien passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1931 in County Mayo, Ireland. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Patricia N. O'Malley, and his youngest son, Thomas O'Malley. He was a beloved father to his children: Patricia (John) Bell of Stratford, Seamus (Lynn) O'Malley of Darien, and Erin (John) Mikos of Stratford; nine grandchildren: Jamie (Ryan) McEnaney, Kathleen (Renaldo) Monaco, Maureen Mikos, Kaila O'Malley, Christen Bell, Michael O'Malley, Sean O'Malley, Kelly O'Malley, and Riley O'Malley; and two great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Monaco and Matthew McEnaney. Before retiring, Jim was a carpenter for 50 years with Local 210 and was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a tremendous handball player in his day and truly loved sitting in the stands watching his grandchildren play sports. A graveside service will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Darien on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. No calling hours will be held. All services are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. To send on-line condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com