James L. Cappiello
James L. Cappiello, a resident of Norwalk and longtime resident of Stamford, passed away at his home on the morning of Tuesday, January 28, 2020. James was born on November 21, 1924 and was one of three children born to the late Ann (Terenzio) and John F. Cappiello.
James proudly served in the United States Marine Corp, G.Co.2nd battalion, 25th Marines, 4th Marine division at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Soon after his 1945 honorable discharge from serving his country, James married the love of his life, Mary. And over the next 74 years, they went through life holding hands like they did when they first courted as 20-year-old kids. He started working with his father in the construction business building homes in Springdale, where he grew up, and continued in the building trade until his retirement at the age of 80. He had a passion for the game of golf, and at the age of 90 was still hitting it right down the middle.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Mary Cappiello (Carroluzzi); his children, John Cappiello and his wife Deborah and Lorraine Camarota; grandchildren, Nicholas Cappiello (Kathy), Robert Barron (Jennifer), Toni Ann Canora (Lenny), Jamie Evans (John), John Cappiello, Jr. (Will) and Jorden Cappiello (Nate); ten great-grandchildren, Devon, Andrew, Corrina, Mia, Tristan, James, Luke, Madison, BLANK, BLANK; and his sister, Lorraine Esposito.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Cappiello.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. Military honors will immediately follow mass outside of the church. The entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged and can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate.
A special thanks to Dr. Michael Fusco who is beyond dedicated to his patients, and to James' caregiver, Alma, who helped us keep him at home until his passing.
The funeral arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook hosted on www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 30, 2020