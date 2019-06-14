James J. Fasoli

James J. Fasoli, 74, of Norwalk passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on September 25, 1944 to the late Atilio and Helen Gelesky Fasoli.

James was a veteran of the US Army National Guard, serving from 1964-1970. He served with the Specialist Four Battery A, 2D Battalion Artillery during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic for the City of Stamford for 13 years, prior to that he owned his own garage on Magee Avenue, known as The Pumphouse Garage. He was an extremely passionate and dedicated volunteer for Toys for Tots of Stamford. James was a beloved brother, father and grandfather, who's family will forever cherish his generous and humorous heart.

He is survived by his loving sons, Steven J. Fasoli and his wife Kimberly of Trumbull and Michael Fasoli and his wife Malissa of Vero Beach, FL, as well as his sister Jean E. Denaro and her husband Joseph of Norwalk and four grandchildren, Marissa, Matthew, Kayley and Lily Fasoli. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and close loving friends.

Besides his parents, James is predeceased by his brother, George Fasoli, sister, Arlene Clem, sister in law, Sharon Rondano Fasoli and brother in law, Roger Clem.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

The family requests that donations be made in James' memory to the American Legion, Post 3, P.O Box 1456, Stamford, CT 06904 or to Toys for Tots of Stamford, please call George at 203-324-4835

