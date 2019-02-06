Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 635 Church Road Olmstedville , NY View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Griffin

James Griffin

1942 - 2019

Stamford native, James "Rudy" Griffin, of Olmstedville, New York, passed away on January 31, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born on January 23, 1942 in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Roy and Lillie Griffin.

At a very young age his parents instilled in him a strong Christian faith and a deep sense of work ethic. As a young teenager Rudy, his sister Mary Ragsdale, and his brother Bobby formed the gospel singing group, "The Griffin Trio" where they traveled throughout Connecticut and New York and performed at various churches. Rudy had an entrepreneurial spirit as a child which followed him into adulthood. At 17, he started the dance club, Rudy's Roundhouse, which was a popular downtown Stamford social destination in the 1960's. At age 18, he met his future wife, Betty Marie Henel, and they married in 1962, partnering in love and business throughout their years together. With his wife, Rudy built various businesses, including Rudy's Restaurant, Liberty Maintenance Commercial Cleaning Company and ultimately developing a very successful real estate investment company. Rudy was an accomplished business man but most important to him was starting a family and raising his two sons with strong values and character. Throughout his lifetime he remained a man of deep Christian faith and offered his time and talents to the church, regularly singing solo before the congregation. At the young age of 53 Rudy retired and moved to the Adirondack Mountains with his wife to enjoy the fruits of his labor and live a quiet life away from the hustle and bustle.

Rudy enjoyed 30 years of marriage to his sweetheart Betty, married from 1955 until her premature passing from an accident in 1997. He remained in the Adirondack Mountains for more than two decades, enjoying the beauty of nature, forging strong friendships, and further developing his faith. Rudy was a great patron of his church and was a quiet contributor to his community's local charities.

Rudy was a true gentleman with a smile and energy that would light up the room. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.

Rudy was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife Betty Griffin, their son Seth Griffin, his brother Bobby Griffin and his sister Betty Ragsdale. He is survived by his son Eric and his daughter-in-law Hilary Griffin. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ragsdale and her husband Pete Ragsdale, four grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Tracey Griffin, three nephews, one niece, and three great-nephews.

A Catholic celebration of Rudy's life will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 635 Church Road, Olmstedville, NY. In lieu of flowers, we ask that monetary donations be made "In memory of James Rudy Griffin" to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.